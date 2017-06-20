Fellows of The Combustion Institute

Alfred Leipertz, Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg Lehrstuhl für Technische, Germany

for exceptional research on the fundamentals and application of laser optical methods to combustion

Yiannis Angelo Levendis, Northeastern University, United States

for excellent research in the combustion of fossil and alternative fuels including the evolution and control of pollutants

Amable Liñán, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

for pioneering studies of flames using asymptotic methods, in particular for groundbreaking work on diffusion flames and edge flames

R.P. Lindstedt, Imperial College London, United Kingdom

for groundbreaking research in the modelling of turbulent flames, and in chemical kinetics, especially soot formation

Naian Liu, University of Science and Technology of China, China

for innovative fundamental research on combustion of extreme fire behaviours in wildland and urban fires

Fred C. Lockwood, Imperial College London, United Kingdom

for groundbreaking development of mathematical models and their application to practical combustion systems

Kai Hong Luo, University College London, United Kingdom

for excellent fundamental research in turbulent combustion and multiscale multi-physics reactive phenomena

Ulrich Maas, Karlsruher Institut für Technologie, Germany

for exceptional mathematical modeling of unsteady combustion phenomena and the development of reduction methods for chemical kinetics

Kaoru Maruta, Tohoku University, Japan

for innovative research on the characterization of microscale combustion systems

Assaad R. Masri, University of Sydney, Australia

for pioneering experimental investigations of turbulent gaseous and spray flames involving local extinction

Epaminondas Mastorakos, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

for groundbreaking fundamental understanding of turbulent flame structure, ignition and extinction, through both modelling and experimentation

Moshe Matalon, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States

for seminal research in the hydrodynamic theory of premixed flames and the study of intrinsic flame instabilities in premixed and nonpremixed combustion

Wolfgang Meier, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, Germany

for exceptional research in the development and application of laser diagnostics for turbulent flames and gas turbine combustors

James A. Miller, Argonne National Laboratory, United States

for groundbreaking advances in modeling the chemical kinetics of combustion, including the development of related software

Reginald E. Mitchell, Stanford University, United States

for innovative fundamental studies of laminar diffusion flames and of coal and biomass char combustion and gasification

G.J. (Gus) Nathan, The University of Adelaide, Australia

for innovative development of low-emission combustion technologies and the enhanced understanding of soot formation and particle-laden flows

Takashi Niioka, Tohoku University, Japan

for exceptional research in broad areas of combustion including droplet, supersonic, high pressure, microgravity and mild combustion

Elaine S. Oran, University of Maryland, United States

for exceptional advances in the numerical modeling of large-scale complex reacting systems

Michael J. Pilling, University of Leeds, United Kingdom

for exceptional advances in fundamental chemical kinetics and applications in atmospheric chemistry and combustion

Heinz Pitsch, RWTH Aachen University, Germany

for groundbreaking research on the numerical modeling of chemically reacting flows

William J. Pitz, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, United States

for excellent advances in chemical kinetic modeling of both practical and laboratory combustion systems

Thierry Poinsot, Institut de Mécanique des Fluides, France

for brilliant numerical investigations of complex reactive flows including near-realistic combustion systems

Stephen B. Pope, Cornell University, United States

for seminal advances in the computational modeling of turbulent combustion, including probability density function methods and in situ adaptive tabulation

Sotiris E. Pratsinis, ETH Zürich, Switzerland

for pioneering aerosol-flame studies leading to the synthesis of nanoparticles

Fei Qi, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

for innovative research concerning chemical speciation through the use of mass spectrometry with synchrotron ionization

Paul D. Ronney, University of Southern California, United States

for exceptional research on near-limit flames and micro-scale combustion

Jun’ichi Sato, Japan Science and Technology Agency, Japan

for excellent and judicious deployment of fundamental combustion research to many industrial applications

Robert F. Sawyer, University of California at Berkeley, United States

for breakthroughs in the understanding of air pollution, vehicle emissions, energy and environment and regulatory policy

Joseph Emmett Shepherd, California Institute of Technology, United States

for innovative studies of detonations and energetic materials

James Shawtzuu T’ien, Case Western Reserve University, United States

for excellent research on the effects of gravity on flames and its application to spacecraft fire safety

Christof Schulz, Universität Duisburg-Essen, Germany

for brilliant development of laser diagnostics in fundamental and applied combustion research

W.R. Seeker, United States

for innovative developments of thermal treatment technologies and environmental control systems for managing hazardous waste

Volker Sick, University of Michigan, United States

for innovative developments of complex diagnostics in internal combustion engines

William A. Sirignano, University of California, Irvine, United States

for groundbreaking research towards understanding the multitude of processes associated with the combustion of droplets and sprays

Gregory Sivashinsky, Tel Aviv University, Israel

for pioneering studies on flame instabilities and their nonlinear consequences, and on various flame and deflagration-to-detonation transition studies

Gregory J. Smallwood, National Research Council Canada, Canada

for excellence in developing and applying diagnostics for probing combustion fundamentals, notably in measuring soot with laser‐induced incandescence

I.W. Smith, Australia

for fundamental breakthroughs in the understanding of char formation, char combustion and coal combustion

Mitchell D. Smooke, Yale University, United States

for pioneering research on developing numerical and computational procedures to solve problems relating to chemically reacting flows especially flame structure

D. Scott Stewart, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States

for excellence in the theory and computation of high-speed combustion and detonation, explosives, solid-propellant rockets and energetic materials

Nedunchezhian Swaminathan, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

for excellent research in the numerical simulation of combustion, particularly of premixed gaseous fuel-air mixtures

Yasuo Takagi, Tokyo City University, Japan

for innovative advances in efficient and clean combustion in reciprocating engines

Tadao Takeno, Nagoya University, Japan

for exceptional advances in the fundamental theory of flames and the numerical simulation of their structure

Mamoru Tanahashi, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

for excellent fundamental research in turbulent combustion by direct numerical simulation and combined laser diagnostics

Murray Thomson, University of Toronto, Canada

for exceptional fundamental research leading to a better understanding of soot formation in flames

Alison Tomlin, University of Leeds, United Kingdom

for innovative research on the development and application of mechanism reduction, sensitivity analysis and uncertainty quantification in combustion models

José L. Torero, University of Maryland, United States

for groundbreaking advances in the understanding of fire dynamics, combustion in microgravity, and protection and supression systems

Jürgen Troe, Universität Göttingen, Germany

for pioneering experimental and theoretical advances in the understanding of elementary reactions, especially including the effect of pressure

Luc Vervisch, CORIA-CNRS, France

for goundbreaking advances in the computational modelling of flames and its application to turbulent combustion systems

Albert Wagner, Argonne National Laboratory, United States

for exceptional advances in the fundamentals of chemical collision theory, including energy transfer, recombination, and dissociation reactions

H. Gg. Wagner, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen, Germany

for pioneering advances in understanding reaction mechanisms in flames with an emphasis on soot formation

Terry Wall, University of Newcastle, Australia

for seminal advances in the knowledge of chemical and physical processes associated with pulverised coal combustion

Hai Wang, Stanford University, United States

for exceptional advances in the theory of soot formation and in combustion kinetics modeling

Jost O.L. Wendt, The University of Utah, United States

for exceptional research in the reduction of emissions from combustion processes, including NOx control, and management of fine particle and toxic metal emissions

Charles K. Westbrook, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, United States

for pioneering development, application and leadership in combustion kinetic modeling

Phillip R. Westmoreland, North Carolina State University, United States

for innovative research in pollution control, pre-soot chemistry, and the development of Flame MBMS and mechanistic modeling

Alan Williams, University of Leeds, United Kingdom

for exceptional research towards the understanding of combustion of gases, liquid fuels, coal, and biomass

Forman A. Williams, University of California at San Diego, United States

for pioneering investigations in energy and combustion including nitric oxide emissions, spray and turbulent combustion, chemical kinetics and fire research

Piotr Wolański, Politechnika Warszawska, Poland

for exceptional advances in the theory and practice of explosions, detonations and detonation-driven engines

Jürgen Wolfrum, Universität Heidelberg, Germany

for pioneering research in combustion kinetics, laser diagnostics, and practical combustion devices

Minghou Xu, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

for excellent research on solid fuel combustion, as applied to the formation and control of particulate matter and trace elements

Vigor Yang, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

for groundbreaking research in combustion theories, modeling, and simulations, especially in the areas of supercritical combustion, combustion instability, and energetics

Richard A. Yetter, The Pennsylvania State University, United States

for excellent research in heterogeneous combustion and high-temperature/high-pressure reaction kinetics, including energetic materials and microscale systems

Ben T. Zinn, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

for brilliant investigations on the dynamics of flow, combustion and propulsion systems, and their control