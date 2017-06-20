Fellows of The Combustion Institute
Members of the international combustion community recognized by their peers as distinguished for outstanding contributions to combustion, whether it be in research or in applications, may be designated Fellows of The Combustion Institute. This lifetime honorific title confers no special rights, privileges or duties. Fellows are active participants in The Combustion Institute, as evidenced by the publishing of papers in CI affiliated journals, attendance at the International Symposia on Combustion, and/or attendance at CI Section meetings.
The honor of being elected Fellow helps members of The Combustion Institute remain competitive for awards, honors, and promotions when compared with people from other disciplines. The honor also supports CI members in their advancement to leadership positions in their own institutions and in the broader society.
Important Documents
2020 Class of Fellows
Suresh K. Aggarwal, University of Illinois at Chicago, United States
for distinguished contributions, particularly for advances in the modeling of multiphase flows, ignition, flame structure, stabilization and extinction
María U. Alzueta, University of Zaragoza, Spain
for pioneering studies on the chemical kinetics of pollutant formation and sensitization
Burak Atakan, University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany
for his work on fuel-rich flame chemistry, pushing the limits towards new applications like engine polygeneration
Isaac Boxx, DLR, Germany
for outstanding contributions to the field of gas-turbine combustion via the advancement of measurement science and technology
Michael John Brear, University of Melbourne, Australia
for his fundamental and applied contributions to reciprocating engine and gas turbine research
Stewart Cant, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for outstanding contributions to the numerical simulation and modelling of turbulent premixed combustion
Baki M. Cetegen, University of Connecticut, United States
for outstanding experimental contributions to dynamics of turbulent buoyant flames and structure of turbulent premixed flames
Jyh-Yuan Chen, University of California, Berkeley, United States
for advances in numerical simulations of turbulent reactive flames including computer-based generation of reduced chemical kinetic mechanisms
Anna Ciajolo, Istituto di Ricerche sulla Combustione – CNR, Italy
for innovative research in the characterization of condensed phases and soot particles in flames
Mário Costa, Instituto Superior Técnico, Portugal
for innovative research on solid fuel combustion, formation and control of pollutants, and mild combustion
Mara de Joannon, Istituto di Ricerche sulla Combustione – CNR, Italy
for pioneering and outstanding contributions to the establishment of concepts and knowledge of innovative diluted combustion technologies
Michael A. Delichatsios, University of Ulster, United Kingdom
for novel and influential contributions in fire research
Robert Dibble, University of California, Berkeley, United States
for the exceptional advancement of turbulent flames, laser diagnostics and combustion in reciprocating engines
Jonathan H. Frank, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for innovative development and application of laser diagnostic techniques for fundamental studies of flow-flame interactions in laminar and turbulent flames
Michael Frenklach, University of California, Berkeley, United States
for seminal contributions in mechanisms and modeling of soot formation and combustion chemistry
Longhua Hu, University of Science and Technology of China, China
for exceptional advances in the fundamental research of combustion and flame dynamics in ambient airflows, as applied to fire
Alexander A. Konnov, Lund University, Sweden
for excellent experimental and kinetic modeling research in flame propagation and combustion chemistry
Markus Kraft, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for outstanding and influential research in soot chemistry and computational modelling of engine combustion
Shuiqing Li, Tsinghua University, China
for pioneering research on heterogeneous combustion systems, particularly on precursor reactions, particle formation and complex particle-fluid interactions
John Mantzaras, Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland
for pioneering experimental and modeling research in hetero-/homogeneous catalytic combustion
J. Houston Miller, George Washington University, United States
for seminal contributions to the understanding of soot particle inception from polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons
Joseph Oefelein, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
for pioneering research on large scale multiphysics simulations of supercritical fluid phenomena and combustion
Eric Petersen, Texas A&M University, United States
for outstanding contributions to chemical kinetics, chemical propulsion, energetic materials, flames, and experimental methods for high-pressure reacting flows
William L. Roberts, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia
for ground-breaking advances in understanding the intricacies of laminar flames, turbulent combustion and soot formation processes at elevated pressures
Christopher Shaddix, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for outstanding contributions to research on coal oxy-fuel combustion, soot formation in flames, and the application of laser diagnostics to combustion flows
Hong Yao, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
for outstanding contributions to the fundamental research of solid fuels and pollutants control in combustion processes
Mingfa Yao, Tianjin University, China
for outstanding contributions to innovative theoretical and experimental investigation on combustion and control for internal combustion engines for high efficiency and low emissions
2019 Class of Fellows
Jeffrey Bergthorson, McGill University, Canada
for outstanding fundamental research on the combustion and emissions properties of alternative gaseous, liquid, and metal fuels
Gilles Bourque, Siemens, Canada
for exceptional contributions to the development of fuel-flex chemical kinetics for natural gas and reduced-order modeling tools for gas-turbine applications
Campbell D. Carter, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, United States
for brilliant contributions to the experimental study of turbulent flames of fundamental and applied technical interest
Bassam Dally, The University of Adelaide, Australia
for innovative contributions to the understanding of turbulent reacting flows, soot formation and MILD combustion
Pascale Desgroux, CNRS – University of Lille, France
for innovative research in spectroscopic diagnostics for detecting and quantifying minor radical species and incipient soot particles in flames
Bogdan Zygmunt Dlugogorski, Murdoch University, Australia
for ground breaking advances in the understanding of ignition of spontaneous fires, pollutant formation in combustion processes, and fire mitigation
Pascale Domingo, CORIA-CNRS, France
for excellent contributions to the numerical simulation of flames including hybrid combustion regimes predicting major and minor chemical species
Tiziano Faravelli, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
for breakthrough research on the numerical modeling of chemically reacting flows with detailed chemistry
Thomas H. Fletcher, Brigham Young University, United States
for excellent contributions to the understanding of pyrolysis, combustion, and gasification reactions of coal, biomass, oil shale, and live shrubs
Laurent Y.M. Gicquel, CERFACS, France
for outstanding research in LES of turbulent reacting flow and thermo-acoustic instability prediction of real engines
Alessandro Gomez, Yale University, United States
for innovative fundamental research on soot formation, sprays, micro-combustion, laminar flames and turbulent flames
Jay P. Gore, Purdue University, United States
for outstanding experimental research in fire with a focus on radiant fractions and the emissions of pollutants
Nils Hansen, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for excellent research in combustion diagnostics concerning the identification and quantification of key intermediate species
Zhen Huang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
for outstanding contributions to combustion research and fuel design for advanced engine combustion concepts
Hong G. Im, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia
for outstanding contributions to the fundamental understanding of combustion by combining theory, numerical methods, and high performance computational simulations
Thomas L. Jackson, University of Florida, United States
for pioneering research in reacting flows, especially modelling and simulation of complex heterogeneous solid propellant combustion and energetic materials
Viswanath R. Katta, Innovative Scientific Solutions, Inc., United States
for outstanding contributions to the fundamental research of laminar and turbulent flames and detonation combustion
Andreas Kronenburg, University of Stuttgart, Germany
for significant advances in theory, modelling and application of conditioning methods to turbulent reacting flows
Tim Lieuwen, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
for exceptional research on combustion instability and turbulent combustion
Fengshan Liu, National Research Council Canada, Canada
for outstanding contributions in modeling and diagnostics of soot in laminar diffusion flames and interactions of radiation and flames
Marshall B. Long, Yale University, United States
for outstanding contributions to the development and application of optical diagnostics to the study of combustion
Robert Paul Lucht, Purdue University, United States
for brilliant contributions to the development of quantitative laser-based diagnostics and their applications to challenging combustion environments
Suresh Menon, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
for pioneering research on large scale simulation of turbulent combustion
Bart A. Merci, Universiteit Gent, Belgium
for outstanding contributions to the understanding of fires and fire safety including the advancement of predictive capabilities
Joe V. Michael, Argonne National Laboratory, United States
for pioneering contributions to the measurement of absolute rate constants for elementary reactions in combustion and atmospheric chemistry
Robert W. Pitz, Vanderbilt University, United States
for excellence in developing laser diagnostics to study turbulence-chemistry interactions in turbulent flames and preferential-diffusion effects in tubular flames
Eliseo Ranzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
for ground breaking contributions in modeling combustion kinetics with a focus on lumping approaches for pyrolysis and low-temperature chemistry
Kalyanasundaram Seshadri, UCSD, United States
for brilliant advances in combustion theory, experiments, and computations of laminar flames
Shenqyang (Steven) Shy, National Central University, Taiwan
for seminal experiments on minimum ignition energies, burning velocities and quenching in turbulent premixed flames at high pressure
Chih-Jen Sung, University of Connecticut, United States
for novel contributions to flame dynamics and structure, and development of rapid compression machines to enhance understanding of low-temperature chemistry
Craig A. Taatjes, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for discoveries in fundamental chemical kinetics of low-temperature hydrocarbon oxidation and application of synchrotron photoionization to elucidate combustion chemistry
Arnaud Trouvé, University of Maryland, United States
for outstanding contributions in the application of DNS/LES to the study of turbulent flames in combustion engines and in fires
Tamás Turányi, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary
for outstanding contributions to the development of novel methods for the analysis, optimization and reduction of detailed combustion mechanisms
Denis Veynante, CNRS EM2C, France
for brilliant contributions to the modeling of turbulent premixed flames
Angela Violi, University of Michigan, United States
for outstanding contributions to the fundamental research of soot modeling, pioneering the use of multiscale molecular dynamics simulations in combustion
Margaret Wooldridge, University of Michigan, United States
for pioneering contributions to experiments, modeling, and chemical theory that advanced current understanding of chemically reactive systems
Hongwei Wu, Curtin University, Australia
for innovative research in inorganic matter transformation and particulate matter emission during the combustion of fossil and alternative fuels
Qiang Yao, Tsinghua University, China
for brilliant contributions to coal combustion, pollutant formation and mitigation, alternative fuels, waste to energy, and solar thermal energy
2018 Class of Fellows
Marcus Aldén, Lunds Universitet, Sweden
for groundbreaking developments and applications of laser-based combustion diagnostics
Xue-Song Bai, Lunds Universitet, Sweden
for excellent advances in the modeling of laminar and turbulent combustion
Robert S. Barlow, Sandia National Laboratories,
United States
for brilliant developments and applications of optical diagnostics for scalar measurements in turbulent jet flames providing insights into turbulence-chemistry interactions
Frédérique Battin-Leclerc, CNRS, France
for innovative research on the formulation of detailed chemical mechanisms for complex practical fuels
János Beér, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
for innovative research in swirling jet flames, fluidized bed combustion, and pollutant formation
Henning Bockhorn, Karlsruher Institute für Technologie, Germany
for innovative research on combustion, pyrolysis, and various thermal processes
Craig T. Bowman, Stanford University, United States
for seminal advances in the understanding of nitrogen combustion chemistry and the environmental impact of energy use
Derek Bradley, University of Leeds, United Kingdom
for seminal research on the burning velocities in laminar and turbulent flames, and the effects of strain and curvature
Ken Bray, Cambridge University, United Kingdom
for seminal research on the theory and modeling of premixed, non-premixed and partially-premixed turbulent flames
Kenneth Brezinsky, University of Illinois at Chicago, United States
for seminal research contributions on the pyrolysis and oxidation kinetics of conventional and alternative fuels
John D. Buckmaster, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, United States
for brilliant advances to combustion science using asymptotic techniques with an emphasis on flame balls, edge flames and heterogeneous propellant flames
Sébastien Candel, CentraleSupélec, Université Paris-Saclay, France
for seminal research on turbulent flames, combustion instabilities, and active control
Jacqueline H. Chen, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for groundbreaking direct numerical simulations elucidating the fundamental processes in turbulent flames in different modes of combustion
Suk Ho Chung, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia
for exceptional advances in fundamental research including flame structure, extinction/ignition, flame stabilization, pollutant formation and diagnostics
Paul Clavin, Aix-Marseille Université, France
for pioneering theoretical studies on the dynamics of flames and detonations using asymptotic analysis
Meredith Colket, United Technologies Research Center, United States
for breakthrough research in the chemical kinetics of fuels, soot and emissions
Sanjay Correa, GE Aviation, United States
for innovative research on the modeling of turbulent flames and contributions to gas turbine combustor technology
Bénédicte Cuenot, CERFACS, France
for excellent advances in the modelling and simulation of turbulent flames in complex, multi-physics environments
Henry Curran, National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland
for brilliant research towards the development of combustion kinetic mechanisms
Philippe Dagaut, CNRS-INSIS, ICARE, France
for exceptional experimental and kinetic modeling contributions to combustion chemistry
Andrea D’Anna, Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Italy
for innovative research in combustion science, especially in the area of soot formation
L.P.H. (Philip) de Goey, Technische Universiteit Eindhoven, Netherlands
for innovative experimental and numerical investigations of flame properties including laminar burning velocities and flamelet-generated manifolds
Olaf Deutschmann, Karlsruher Institute für Technologie, Germany
for pioneering research in heterogeneous catalysis in support of combustion and energy-conversion technologies
Ann Dowling, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for groundbreaking advances in the control of unstable combustion and, in particular, the understanding of jet engine reheat buzz
Michael C. Drake, General Motors Research and Development, United States
for pioneering experiments on the scalar structure of nonpremixed jet flames and advances in direct injection gasoline engines
Andreas Dreizler, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
for innovative research on complex combustion systems using advanced laser methods
James F. Driscoll, University of Michigan, United States
for brilliant research on the structure of turbulent flames through careful measurements in laboratory burners and practical combustors
Frederick L. Dryer, Princeton University and University of South Carolina, United States
for groundbreaking research towards the understanding of engine combustion by developing detailed chemical kinetic mechanisms
Fokion N. Egolfopoulos, University of Southern California, United States
for groundbreaking research on the fundamentals of physical and chemical processes in flames
Janet Ellzey, The University of Texas at Austin, United States
for excellent research in reacting and inert porous media
Carlos Fernandez-Pello, University of California at Berkeley, United States
for breakthroughs in the understanding of flame spread, smouldering and material flammability, microgravity combustion and micro combustion
Osamu Fujita, Hokkaido University, Japan
for innovative fundamental research of solid combustion, as applied to fire safety in reduced gravity
David M. Golden, Stanford University, United States
for exceptional advances in the understanding of combustion and atmospheric chemistry
Ahmed F. Ghoniem, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
for pioneering research in turbulent combustion, combustion dynamics and active control and oxy-combustion
Iskender Gökalp, ICARE-CNRS, France
for excellent research in turbulent premixed flames and droplet combustion
Peter Glarborg, Danmarks Tekniske Universitet, Denmark
for groundbreaking advances to the understanding of the chemical kinetics of individual reaction channels and their role in practical systems
Irvin Glassman, Princeton University, United States
for pioneering studies on the chemical kinetics of combustion systems with a particular emphasis on aromatics and soot
William H. Green, Jr., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
for innovative advances in predictive combustion chemistry, and the invention and dissemination of algorithms for mechanism construction and reduction
Ömer L. Gülder, University of Toronto, Canada
for innovative experiments to enhance the understanding of turbulent premixed flames and soot formation processes at high pressures
Ronald K. Hanson, Stanford University, United States
for pioneering research in optical diagnostics, sensors, combustion science, and advanced propulsion
Donald R. Hardesty, Sandia National Laboratories, United States
for innovative application of advanced laser and optical diagnostics to coal combustion, resulting in the development of widely-used modeling approaches
Lawrence B. Harding, Argonne National Laboratory, United States
for brilliant advances in applying highly accurate ab initio methods to modeling combustion kinetics
Daniel C. Haworth, The Pennsylvania State University, United States
for exceptional advances in turbulent combustion modeling including PDF methods and the photon Monte Carlo method to treat turbulence-radiation interactions
Evatt R. Hawkes, University of New South Wales Sydney, Australia
for exceptional research in combustion modelling, particularly using large-scale direct numerical simulations and practical models in engine-relevant problems
Allan N. Hayhurst, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for fundamental breakthroughs in the understanding of combustion chemistry, soot and pollutant formation chemistry and energy conservation
Brian S. Haynes, University of Sydney, Australia
for breakthrough knowledge in the fields of pollutants formation, chemical processing and reactions in
micro-channels
Klaus R.G. Hein, Universität Stuttgart, Germany
for exceptional advances in solid fuel combustion and clean power plant technology
Klaus-Heinrich Homann, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
for innovative research in chemical reaction kinetics of hydrocarbon fueled flames
Simone Hochgreb, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for excellent experiments in combustion across fundamental and applied areas, including autoignition, instabilities and turbulent flows
Zuohua Huang, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China
for excellent investigations of premixed flames and engine combustion technology including the advancement of hydrogen-enrichment
Mikko M. Hupa, Åbo Akademi University, Finland
for brilliant research to enhance understanding of combustion related physico-chemical processes in environments of industrial importance
Johannes Janicka, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany
for groundbreaking research in turbulent combustion and its application for gas turbines and internal combustion engines
W.P. Jones, Imperial College London, United Kingdom
for brilliant research in the field of mathematical modelling of turbulent combustion and two-phase flows with reference to gas turbines
Yiguang Ju, Princeton University, United States
for innovative fundamental research in laminar flame dynamics, flame chemistry, and plasma assisted combustion
Thomas Just, Universität Stuttgart and Deutsches Zentrum für Luft und Raumfahrt Stuttgart, Germany
for groundbreaking research on the chemical kinetics of fundamental reactions and in particular those related to the chemistry of emissions
Gautam Kalghatgi, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia
for innovations in fuel and engine research
Robert J. Kee, Colorado School of Mines, United States
for brilliant achievements in modeling and simulation of chemically reacting flows, including the development of the CHEMKIN family of models
Alexander Y. Klimenko, The University of Queensland, Australia
for brilliant advances in the conditional moment closure (CMC) and conditional methods in application to combustion modelling
Stephen J. Klippenstein, Argonne National Laboratory, United States
for brilliant advances in accurate quantum calculation methods for combustion modeling with detailed chemistry
Hideaki Kobayashi, Tohoku University, Japan
for exceptional advances in fundamental understanding of high speed combustion, high pressure turbulent premixed combustion and ammonia combustion
Katharina Kohse-Höinghaus, Universität Bielefeld, Germany
for seminal advances in combustion diagnostics using laser spectroscopy and mass spectrometry including the quantitative detection of key reactive intermediates
Chung K. Law, Princeton University, United States
for brilliant research achievements in all the fundamentals of combustion for applications in propulsion, energy and environmental issues
Alfred Leipertz, Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg Lehrstuhl für Technische, Germany
for exceptional research on the fundamentals and application of laser optical methods to combustion
Yiannis Angelo Levendis, Northeastern University, United States
for excellent research in the combustion of fossil and alternative fuels including the evolution and control of pollutants
Amable Liñán, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain
for pioneering studies of flames using asymptotic methods, in particular for groundbreaking work on diffusion flames and edge flames
R.P. Lindstedt, Imperial College London, United Kingdom
for groundbreaking research in the modelling of turbulent flames, and in chemical kinetics, especially soot formation
Naian Liu, University of Science and Technology of China, China
for innovative fundamental research on combustion of extreme fire behaviours in wildland and urban fires
Fred C. Lockwood, Imperial College London, United Kingdom
for groundbreaking development of mathematical models and their application to practical combustion systems
Kai Hong Luo, University College London, United Kingdom
for excellent fundamental research in turbulent combustion and multiscale multi-physics reactive phenomena
Ulrich Maas, Karlsruher Institut für Technologie, Germany
for exceptional mathematical modeling of unsteady combustion phenomena and the development of reduction methods for chemical kinetics
Kaoru Maruta, Tohoku University, Japan
for innovative research on the characterization of microscale combustion systems
Assaad R. Masri, University of Sydney, Australia
for pioneering experimental investigations of turbulent gaseous and spray flames involving local extinction
Epaminondas Mastorakos, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for groundbreaking fundamental understanding of turbulent flame structure, ignition and extinction, through both modelling and experimentation
Moshe Matalon, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States
for seminal research in the hydrodynamic theory of premixed flames and the study of intrinsic flame instabilities in premixed and nonpremixed combustion
Wolfgang Meier, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, Germany
for exceptional research in the development and application of laser diagnostics for turbulent flames and gas turbine combustors
James A. Miller, Argonne National Laboratory, United States
for groundbreaking advances in modeling the chemical kinetics of combustion, including the development of related software
Reginald E. Mitchell, Stanford University, United States
for innovative fundamental studies of laminar diffusion flames and of coal and biomass char combustion and gasification
G.J. (Gus) Nathan, The University of Adelaide, Australia
for innovative development of low-emission combustion technologies and the enhanced understanding of soot formation and particle-laden flows
Takashi Niioka, Tohoku University, Japan
for exceptional research in broad areas of combustion including droplet, supersonic, high pressure, microgravity and mild combustion
Elaine S. Oran, University of Maryland, United States
for exceptional advances in the numerical modeling of large-scale complex reacting systems
Michael J. Pilling, University of Leeds, United Kingdom
for exceptional advances in fundamental chemical kinetics and applications in atmospheric chemistry and combustion
Heinz Pitsch, RWTH Aachen University, Germany
for groundbreaking research on the numerical modeling of chemically reacting flows
William J. Pitz, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, United States
for excellent advances in chemical kinetic modeling of both practical and laboratory combustion systems
Thierry Poinsot, Institut de Mécanique des Fluides, France
for brilliant numerical investigations of complex reactive flows including near-realistic combustion systems
Stephen B. Pope, Cornell University, United States
for seminal advances in the computational modeling of turbulent combustion, including probability density function methods and in situ adaptive tabulation
Sotiris E. Pratsinis, ETH Zürich, Switzerland
for pioneering aerosol-flame studies leading to the synthesis of nanoparticles
Fei Qi, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
for innovative research concerning chemical speciation through the use of mass spectrometry with synchrotron ionization
Paul D. Ronney, University of Southern California, United States
for exceptional research on near-limit flames and micro-scale combustion
Jun’ichi Sato, Japan Science and Technology Agency, Japan
for excellent and judicious deployment of fundamental combustion research to many industrial applications
Robert F. Sawyer, University of California at Berkeley, United States
for breakthroughs in the understanding of air pollution, vehicle emissions, energy and environment and regulatory policy
Joseph Emmett Shepherd, California Institute of Technology, United States
for innovative studies of detonations and energetic materials
James Shawtzuu T’ien, Case Western Reserve University, United States
for excellent research on the effects of gravity on flames and its application to spacecraft fire safety
Christof Schulz, Universität Duisburg-Essen, Germany
for brilliant development of laser diagnostics in fundamental and applied combustion research
W.R. Seeker, United States
for innovative developments of thermal treatment technologies and environmental control systems for managing hazardous waste
Volker Sick, University of Michigan, United States
for innovative developments of complex diagnostics in internal combustion engines
William A. Sirignano, University of California, Irvine, United States
for groundbreaking research towards understanding the multitude of processes associated with the combustion of droplets and sprays
Gregory Sivashinsky, Tel Aviv University, Israel
for pioneering studies on flame instabilities and their nonlinear consequences, and on various flame and deflagration-to-detonation transition studies
Gregory J. Smallwood, National Research Council Canada, Canada
for excellence in developing and applying diagnostics for probing combustion fundamentals, notably in measuring soot with laser‐induced incandescence
I.W. Smith, Australia
for fundamental breakthroughs in the understanding of char formation, char combustion and coal combustion
Mitchell D. Smooke, Yale University, United States
for pioneering research on developing numerical and computational procedures to solve problems relating to chemically reacting flows especially flame structure
D. Scott Stewart, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, United States
for excellence in the theory and computation of high-speed combustion and detonation, explosives, solid-propellant rockets and energetic materials
Nedunchezhian Swaminathan, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
for excellent research in the numerical simulation of combustion, particularly of premixed gaseous fuel-air mixtures
Yasuo Takagi, Tokyo City University, Japan
for innovative advances in efficient and clean combustion in reciprocating engines
Tadao Takeno, Nagoya University, Japan
for exceptional advances in the fundamental theory of flames and the numerical simulation of their structure
Mamoru Tanahashi, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
for excellent fundamental research in turbulent combustion by direct numerical simulation and combined laser diagnostics
Murray Thomson, University of Toronto, Canada
for exceptional fundamental research leading to a better understanding of soot formation in flames
Alison Tomlin, University of Leeds, United Kingdom
for innovative research on the development and application of mechanism reduction, sensitivity analysis and uncertainty quantification in combustion models
José L. Torero, University of Maryland, United States
for groundbreaking advances in the understanding of fire dynamics, combustion in microgravity, and protection and supression systems
Jürgen Troe, Universität Göttingen, Germany
for pioneering experimental and theoretical advances in the understanding of elementary reactions, especially including the effect of pressure
Luc Vervisch, CORIA-CNRS, France
for goundbreaking advances in the computational modelling of flames and its application to turbulent combustion systems
Albert Wagner, Argonne National Laboratory, United States
for exceptional advances in the fundamentals of chemical collision theory, including energy transfer, recombination, and dissociation reactions
H. Gg. Wagner, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen, Germany
for pioneering advances in understanding reaction mechanisms in flames with an emphasis on soot formation
Terry Wall, University of Newcastle, Australia
for seminal advances in the knowledge of chemical and physical processes associated with pulverised coal combustion
Hai Wang, Stanford University, United States
for exceptional advances in the theory of soot formation and in combustion kinetics modeling
Jost O.L. Wendt, The University of Utah, United States
for exceptional research in the reduction of emissions from combustion processes, including NOx control, and management of fine particle and toxic metal emissions
Charles K. Westbrook, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, United States
for pioneering development, application and leadership in combustion kinetic modeling
Phillip R. Westmoreland, North Carolina State University, United States
for innovative research in pollution control, pre-soot chemistry, and the development of Flame MBMS and mechanistic modeling
Alan Williams, University of Leeds, United Kingdom
for exceptional research towards the understanding of combustion of gases, liquid fuels, coal, and biomass
Forman A. Williams, University of California at San Diego, United States
for pioneering investigations in energy and combustion including nitric oxide emissions, spray and turbulent combustion, chemical kinetics and fire research
Piotr Wolański, Politechnika Warszawska, Poland
for exceptional advances in the theory and practice of explosions, detonations and detonation-driven engines
Jürgen Wolfrum, Universität Heidelberg, Germany
for pioneering research in combustion kinetics, laser diagnostics, and practical combustion devices
Minghou Xu, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China
for excellent research on solid fuel combustion, as applied to the formation and control of particulate matter and trace elements
Vigor Yang, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
for groundbreaking research in combustion theories, modeling, and simulations, especially in the areas of supercritical combustion, combustion instability, and energetics
Richard A. Yetter, The Pennsylvania State University, United States
for excellent research in heterogeneous combustion and high-temperature/high-pressure reaction kinetics, including energetic materials and microscale systems
Ben T. Zinn, Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
for brilliant investigations on the dynamics of flow, combustion and propulsion systems, and their control